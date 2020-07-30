Killeen
Public intoxication was reported at midnight Wednesday at the intersection of Trenton Avenue and Willow Springs Road.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:29 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Malakoff Street.
False ID to a peace officer was reported at 6:11 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Root Avenue.
Shoplifting was reported at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 10:03 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Public intoxication was reported at 10:44 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of American.
Misdemeanor theft of motor vehicle parts was reported at noon Wednesday in the 400 block of 761st Tank Battalion Avenue.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 12:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Root Avenue.
Shoplifting was reported at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of S. W.S. Young Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Wales Circle.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of Schwald Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of 48th Street.
Copperas Cove
Discharge of a firearm in the city limits was reported at 1:37 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South 15th Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 9:11 a.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Mountain Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:27 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of South 23rd Street.
An accident was reported at 11:43 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Liberty Bell Lane.
Forgery of government documents was reported at 12:54 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A welfare concern was reported at 12:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North 19th Street.
A fleet accident was reported at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of North Main Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 2:01 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Sherwood Avenue.
Theft was reported at 2:13 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of West Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 3:02 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Randa Street and South FM 116.
A welfare concern was reported at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Judy Lane.
Credit card abuse was reported at 3:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Mountain Avenue.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 6:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of North First Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Miranda Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Truman Avenue.
Harker Heights
Burglary of mail was reported at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of South Amy Lane.
Lampasas
A suspicious person was reported at 1:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of East Eighth Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 5:54 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of West Farm to Market Road 580.
An abandoned vehicle was reported at 9:56 a.m. Wednesday on Sue Ann Drive.
Suspicious activity was reported at 4:34 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Suspicious activity was reported at 8:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of East North Avenue.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 9:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of West Avenue B.
