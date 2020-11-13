Killeen
Theft of a vehicle was reported at midnight Thursday in the 2800 block of Fieldstone Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:39 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:52 a.m. Thursday in the 3200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5:50 a.m. Thursday in the 2800 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Debit card abuse was reported at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 10:45 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Wales Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:36 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Eisenhower Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 12:58 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 7 p.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
Copperas Cove
Unreasonable noise was reported at 1:15 a.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 1:19 a.m. Thursday for suspicion of violation of a protective order in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Fraud was reported at 10:32 a.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Terry Drive.
Driving with an invalid license was reported at 12:03 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Illegal dumping was reported at 12:05 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Hackberry Street.
Unattended death was reported at 12:41 p.m. Thursday in the 2800 block of Veterans Avenue.
Illegal dumping was reported at 1:57 p.m. Thursday in the 3500 block of Grimes Crossing.
A welfare concern was reported at 4:34 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Whirlaway Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 7:36 p.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Joseph Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 10:35 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
Found property was reported at 9:31 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Ponotoc Trace.
Lampasas
An arrest was made at 12:41 a.m. Thursday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated in the 1800 block of East Farm to Market Road 580.
A suspicious person was reported at 1:42 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of East Third Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:21 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North Porter Street.
Burglary of a building was reported at 8:43 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:26 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Brown Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 9:32 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 9:35 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of East Avenue G.
Theft was reported at 11:23 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of East Third Street.
Harassment was reported at 4:44 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of South Chestnut Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 6:51 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Harassment was reported at 6:51 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of South Chestnut Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 8:57 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of South U.S. Highway 183.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:37 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Second Street.
