Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Criminal trespass on a residence was reported at 1 a.m. in the 2300 block of Daisy Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:21 a.m. at the intersection of East Avenue B and North 4th Street.
Burglary of a residences was reported at 2:04 a.m. in the 700 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3:40 a.m. in the 3000 block of 2nd Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 6:06 a.m. at the intersection of South WS Young Drive and Terrace Drive.
Copperas Cove
A welfare check was reported at 1:45 a.m. in the 400 block of Carothers Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 2:16 a.m. in the 700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 3:14 a.m. in the 2600 block of Mountain Avenue.
An arrest was made at 9:10 a.m. in the 400 block of Hill Street.
Found property was reported at 9:39 a.m. in the 1300 block of A Liberation Lane.
Theft was reported at 11:27 a.m. in the 1300 block of A Liberation Lane.
A robbery was reported at 12:43 p.m. in the 400 block of B. Lutheran Church Road.
An accident was reported at 2:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of East Business Highway 190.
An attended death was reported at 5:40 p.m. in the 3000 block Colorado Drive.
Sexual assault was reported at 5:43 p.m. in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest was made at 8:41 p.m. in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
Criminal trespass was reported at 8:22 a.m. in the 300 block of Miller’s Crossing.
An arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was made at 5:25 p.m. in the 2300 Block of Wildewood Drive.
Criminal Mischief was reported at 7 p.m. in the 1200 block of Tanglewood Court.
An arrest was made for outstanding warrants at 12:43 a.m. in the 400 Block of Indian Trail Drive.
Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle report was reported at 1:15 a.m. in the 100 block of Shawnee Trail.
Lampasas
Burglary of a residence was reported at 12:26 p.m. in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
Criminal Trespass was reported at 1:05 p.m. in the 100 block of North Chestnut Street.
Reckless Driver was reported at 3:22 p.m. in the 700 block of South Howe Street.
Theft was reported in the at 5:54 p.m. 700 block of South Key Avenue.
An accident was reported at 6:22 p.m. in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 6:51 p.m. in the 700 block of Old Georgetown Road.
