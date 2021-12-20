Killeen
- Public intoxication was reported at 5:30 a.m. Sunday in the intersection of Gowen Drive and Madison Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 10 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of North Gray Street.
- Assault by threat was reported at 3 p.m. Sunday at a bar/night club.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 7:58 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and Old FM 440.
Copperas Cove
- An arrest was made at 12:52 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B for a Copperas Cove Municipal Court warrant regarding failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- An arrest was made at 5:42 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Avenue D on a charge of deadly conduct discharge of a firearm.
- Reckless damage or destruction was reported at 9:40 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Gibson Street.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported at 1:05 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Urbantke Court.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2:05 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Pecan Cove Drive.
- Assault by contact, emergency medical detention was reported at 2:19 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of North 4th Street.
- Assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 3:43 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Oak Street.
- Harassment was reported at 4:31 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of South 23rd Street.
- Burglary of a building was reported at 5:04 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Allen Street.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported at 7:55 p.m. in the 500 block of Sunset Lane.
- Indecency with child, sexual contact — fondling was reported at 10:52 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- An arrest was made at 11 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of Brookview Drive and Leonhard Street for two counts of possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram and multiple outstanding Copperas Cove Municipal Court tickets.
Harker Heights
- The Harker Heights Police Department reported zero incidents Sunday.
Lampasas
- Burglary of a habitation was reported at 11:09 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of North Ridge Street.
- Disorderly conduct was reported at 3:21 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Harassment was reported at 5:53 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of East 3rd Street.
- Theft was reported at 8:25 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- A reckless driver was reported at 8:40 p.m. Sunday on South U.S. Highway 281.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 11:36 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Avenue E.
