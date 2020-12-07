Killeen
Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:21 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of North Eighth Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 12:38 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:33 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of North Park Street and West Rancier Avenue.
Burglary of a building was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 5:30 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 8 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of North College Street.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 9:20 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Ronstan Drive.
Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 10 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
Assault by contact was reported at noon Sunday in the 3800 block of Dobbs Avenue.
Forgery was reported at 12:18 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Arkansas Avenue and South W.S. Young Drive.
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 5:45 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:12 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North Eighth Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 9:37 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Resisting arrest or search was reported at 9:56 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of North 10th Street.
Copperas Cove
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 1:18 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Wigeon Way.
Assault by threat was reported at 4:39 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Urbantke Court.
Theft was reported at 7:29 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Travis Circle.
Found property was reported at 8:13 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Pleasant Lane.
An arrest was made at 8:31 a.m. Sunday for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance in the 1400 block of Pleasant Lane.
Attempted burglary of a habitation was reported at 10:08 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of North Fourth Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:25 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Marston Street.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 3:31 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of North Fourth Street.
An arrest was made at 3:47 p.m. Sunday for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance in the 500 block of North Fourth Street.
An arrest was made at 4:37 p.m. Sunday for suspicion of resisting arrest, search or transport, public intoxication and criminal mischief.
Theft was reported at 6:17 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Meggs Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:57 p.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of Wine Cup Road.
Theft was reported at 7:25 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Lutheran Church Road.
Harker Heights
A warrant service report was filed at 11:20 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at noon Saturday in the 400 block of Indian Trial.
A hit and run was reported at 12:35 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Indian Trail.
Deadly conduct was reported at 9:27 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Mark Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:44 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Lantana Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:05 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Lantana Street.
Theft was reported at 4:14 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Indian Trail.
Lampasas
Theft was reported at 4:14 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Casbeer Street.
Found property was reported at 4:59 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West North Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 9:26 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East First Street.
