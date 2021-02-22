Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 1:00 a.m. Sunday in the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and West Jasper Drive.
- Failure to stop and give information was reported at 1:25 p.m. Sunday on South Fort Hood Street.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 4:11 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of Gilmer Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Discharge of firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Amber Road.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 7:42 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North W.S. Young Drive.
- Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 8:51 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of White Avenue.
Copperas Cove
- Burglary of a habitation was reported at 2:37 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West Avenue B.
- False report to a peace officer was reported at 2:37 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West Avenue B.
- Discharge of a firearm in city limits was reported at 2:50 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
- Emergency medical detention, welfare concern was reported at 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the 200 Janelle Drive.
- Fleet accident was reported at 4:29 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Babb Street.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 8:19 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:59 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Assault by contact, family violence was reported at 10:06 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Mattie Drive.
- Assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 10:29 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Hickory Circle.
- Emergency medical detention was reported at 10:56 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Hawk Trail.
Harker Heights
- An arrest was made at 12:02 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Bee Line Lane for outstanding warrants.
- Assault by threat was reported 2:06 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Aggravated sexual assault was reported at 2:02 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Bee Line.
- Deadly conduct, firearm discharge was reported at 2:20 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Bee Line.
- Deadly conduct was reported at 5:29 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Lookout Ridge Boulevard.
- A runaway was reported at 9:18 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Verna Lee Boulevard.
- Deadly conduct was reported at 9:49 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Lookout Ridge Boulevard.
Lampasas
- A disturbance was reported at 12:58 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
- Assault was reported at 10:21 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of North Spring Street.
- An arrest was made at 10:50 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West Avenue E on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury, family violence.
- Criminal trespassing was reported at 2:33 p.m. in the 1700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- An arrest was made at 3:59 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Assault was reported at 4:09 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of East Avenue J.
- Fraud was reported at 10:25 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of North Spring Street.
- Domestic disturbance was reported at 11:49 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Avenue A.
