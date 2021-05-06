Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 5100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- A narcotics investigation was reported at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- A narcotics investigation was reported at 5 a.m. Wednesday in the 4300 block of Lake Road.
- Criminal warrant arrest was reported at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday in 1000 block of Jackson Street.
- Criminal warrant arrest was reported at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Priest Street.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Haynes Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of 18th Street and Hall Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 6000 block of 2nd Street.
- Discharge of a firearm was reported at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Root Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of West Jasper Drive.
- Possession of controlled substance was reported at 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Dimple Street.
- Theft was reported at 11:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
- Driving while license suspended was reported at 11:47 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and West Elms Road.
Copperas Cove
- Assault by contact, family violence, interference with emergency request for assistance were reported at 2:26 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Avenue B.
- Criminal mischief, theft was reported at 8:33 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Cummings Avenue.
- Assault by contact, family violence was reported at 9:36 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Dixon Circle.
- An accident was reported at 9:55 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of West Avenue B.
- Theft was reported at 11:19 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Cove Terrace.
- An accident was reported at 11:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Sunset Lane.
- Sexual assault, rape, theft were reported at 5:18 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- A fleet accident was reported at 7:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South 23rd Street.
- Emergency medical detention was reported at 11:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block Georgetown Road.
Harker Heights
- Harker Heights police reports were not available Thursday.
Lampasas
- A domestic disturbance was reported at 12:02 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of North Walnut Street.
- A reckless driver was reported at 7:21 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
- Fraud was reported at 8:57 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- A reckless driver was reported at 3:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
- A reckless driver was reported at 3:34 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of West Avenue E.
