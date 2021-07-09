Killeen
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:04 a.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:13 a.m. Thursday in the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North 38th Street.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:52 a.m. Thursday in the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North 10th Street.
- Assault by contact was reported at 3 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Opal Road.
- Assault by contact was reported at 7:40 a.m. Thursday in the 3300 East Rancier Avenue.
- Driving while license suspended, revoked, canceled or denied was reported at 10:11 a.m. Thursday in the intersection of 18th Street and East Rancier Avenue.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported at 11 a.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Silverway Drive.
- Driving while license suspended, revoked, canceled or denied was reported at 12:34 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of North College Street.
- Theft was reported at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Recovered vehicle stolen from another jurisdiction was reported at 2:37 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of West Dean Avenue.
- Driving while license suspended, revoked, canceled or denied was reported at 3:11 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of East C Avenue and North Gray Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 3:23 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of Circletree Loop and Edgefield Street.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 4:40 p.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Theft was reported at 6:40 p.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 9:39 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 9:58 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- City warrant for Killeen PD was reported at 11:51 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of Gary Purser Boulevard and West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Copperas Cove
- The Copperas Cove police blotter was unavailable Friday.
Harker Heights
- A warrant arrest was reported at 1:04 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Stacie Road.
Lampasas
- Theft was reported at 4:58 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Fraud was reported at 12:35 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of North Race Street.
- Loud music was reported at 1:37 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 2:25 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of North Chestnut Street.
- Domestic disturbance was reported at 4 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of South Chestnut Street.
- Domestic disturbance was reported at 7:19 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of South Chestnut Street.
- Noise disturbance was reported at 9:21 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of South Chestnut Street.
