Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of West Rancier Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 2:15 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Ruiz Drive.
- Discharge of firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 2:27 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- City warrant for Killeen PD was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of South W. S. Young Drive.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 3:42 a.m. Sunday in the intersection of East Hallmark Avenue and Florence Road.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 9:00 a.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Florence Road.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 10:15 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of West Jasper.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 10:21 a.m. Sunday in the intersection of East Sprott Avenue and North 8th Street.
- City warrant for Killeen Police Department was reported at 12:20 p.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 7:54 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Walnut Street.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:55 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North 8th Street.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:37 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of Blake Street and East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
- An animal at large was reported at 3:41 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Marlee Circle.
- Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 4:53 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Accident involving damage to vehicle was reported at 6:29 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 9:34 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Mary Street.
- Illegal dumping was reported at 1:11 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
- An accident was reported at 1:21 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Assault by contact, welfare concern, was reported at 9:07 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Horseshoe Drive.
- A welfare concern was reported at 9:48 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Meadow Lane.
Harker Heights
- Criminal mischief was reported at 2:49 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Cardinal Lane.
- Criminal trespassing was reported at 1:50 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- An aggravated assault with a weapon was reported at 10:45 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Lampasas
- A prowler was reported at 3:15 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
- A domestic disturbance was reported at 11:10 a.m. Sunday on Picadilly Circle.
- Reckless driving was reported at 4:37 p.m. Sunday on Hollywood Drive.
- Loud music was reported at 5:55 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of South Chestnut Street.
- Assault by threat was reported at 5:56 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Avenue J.
- A suspicious person was reported at 7:22 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of South Walnut Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.