Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
There were no police reports available Friday from the Killeen Police Department
Copperas Cove
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 1:38 a.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 3:05 a.m. Thursday for possession of a controlled substance less than a gram in the 300 block of Constitution Drive.
An accident was reported at 9:33 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Business Highway 190 and Laura Street.
Hindering secured creditor was reported at 10:18 a.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of East Business Highway 190.
Attended death was reported at 11:53 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Hickory Avenue.
Fraudulent use/possession identifying information was reported at 11:30 a.m.. Thursday in the 2500 block of Live Oak Drive.
Assault by threat-family violence was reported at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Boland Street.
Harassment was reported at 2:01 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street,
Found property was reported at 3:44 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of South 23rd Street,
Assault with bodily injury-family violence and assault by contact was reported at 10 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of West Washington Avenue.
Theft was reported at 10:20 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Found property was reported at 10:22 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Truman Avenue.
Harker Heights
Theft of a firearm was reported to have occurred between 5:30 and 6 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of West Valley Avenue.
Lampasas
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 8:19 a.m., Thursday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Abandoned vehicle was reported at 8:44 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive,
Reckless driver was reported at 9:13 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of South US Highway 281.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:43 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of East 3rd Street.
Suspicious person was reported at 12:21 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
Reckless driver was reported at 12:43 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
Suspicious person was reported at 1:09 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Hereford Lane.
An accident was reported at 3:44 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
Fraud was reported at 4:24 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Old Georgetown Road.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 7:46 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Mill Street.
An arrest was made at 7:55 p.m. Thursday for Burglary of a motor vehicle in the 300 block of Creek Street.
Suspicious person was reported at 10:24 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South Key Avenue.
Harassment was reported at 10:29 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Old Georgetown Road.
Prowler was reported at 10:34 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North Ridge Street.
