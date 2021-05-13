Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:16 a.m. Wednesday in the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and Taylor Boulevard.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 2:56 a.m. Wednesday in the intersection of Jasper and Old FM 440.
- Interference with child custody was reported at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Crystal Drive.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 12 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of North Park Street.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of North College Street.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 3:42 p.m. Wednesday in the 3600 block of Bull Run Drive.
- Assault by contact was reported at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 4500 block of Windcrest Drive.
- Evading arrest with a vehicle was reported at 9:46 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of South College Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Criminal warrant arrest was reported at 9:58 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of Robinett Road and West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- Theft was reported at 10:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 11:04 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Gilmer Street.
Copperas Cove
- An arrest was made at 12:02 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of South 11th Street on charges of interference with an emergency call and assault with bodily injury.
- Assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 12:12 a.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of Brantley Avenue.
- An arrest was made at 8:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of South 9th Street on a charge of burglary of a building.
- Theft was reported at 8:41 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Alfred Drive.
- Theft was reported at 10:48 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Bond Street.
- Fraudulent use, possession of identifying information was reported at 2:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Bond Street.
- Fraudulent use, possession of identifying information was reported at 3:01 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Bluebird Trail.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 3:17 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North 1st Street.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of North 2nd Street.
- Theft was reported at 7:09 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Linda Lane.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 8:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Drive.
Harker Heights
- Criminal mischief was reported at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of McClure Lane.
- Vehicle burglary was reported at 6:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Lampasas
- Suspicious activity was reported at 7:19 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of South Western Street.
- Criminal trespassing was reported at 10:33 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.
- Reckless driving was reported at 10:38 a.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of South U.S. Highway 183.
- Noise disturbance was reported at 11:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South Western Street.
- An arrest was made at 1:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
- Fraud was reported at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North Walnut Street.
- An arrest was made at 9:39 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of North Broad Street.
