Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 2:49 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Root Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance group 1 was reported at 7:15 a.m. Friday in the 2600 block of Gateway Drive.
Theft misdemeanor other not specifically classified was reported at 12:30 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Cardinal Avenue.
Burglary of habitation forced entry was reported at 4:50 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Adams Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Poage Avenue.
Fail to stop give information attended vehicle was reported at 8:10 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Illinois Avenue.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 9 p.m. Friday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South 38th Street.
Discharge of firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 9:45 p.m. Friday at the intersection of North Park Street and West Anderson Avenue.
Aggravated assault was reported at 10 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Sissom Road.
City warrant was reported at 10:30 p.m. Friday in at the intersection East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South 28th Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of West Hoover Avenue.
Copperas Cove
Theft was reported at 8:11 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 8:43 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of Industrial Avenue.
Graffiti was reported at 11:14 a.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Pleasant Lane.
Fleet accident was reported at 12:27 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of Coy Drive.
Fraudulent use/possession identifying information was reported at 12:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of West Hogan Drive.
Theft was reported at 1:05 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Unattended death was reported at 1:07 p.m. Friday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Fraudulent use/possession identifying information was reported at 1:38 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Urbantke Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Driving while license invalid was reported at 6:01 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
Two counts of theft of a firearm, debit card abuse and theft was reported at 7:48 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of White Wing Circle.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:32 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Halter Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 was reported at 11:11 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Meggs Street.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Police Department doesn’t release blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
Loud music was reported at 2:02 a.m. Friday on Castleberry Street.
Reckless driver was reported at 12:22 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:48 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Theft was reported at 4:37 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Disturbance was reported at 5:29 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of South US Highway 281.
Loud music was reported at 6:10 p.m. Friday on Lively Lane.
Disturbance was reported at 8:20 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
An arrest was made at 9:25 p.m. Friday for possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1, possession of marijuana under two ounces and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 200 block of East Avenue D.
