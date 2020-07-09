Killeen
Harassment by telephone was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 700 block of West Avenue E.
Harassment by telephone was reported at 2 a.m. midnight Wednesday in the 1200 block of Westway Circle.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 7:54 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of 28th Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Gowen Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of South 38th Street and Turner Avenue.
Copperas Cove
An accident was reported at 1:28 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Robertson Avenue.
An arrest was made at 2:03 a.m. Wednesday for suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in the 400 block of Dianne Drive.
An invalid license plate was reported at 4:54 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Dryden Avenue.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 9:27 a.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:57 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Truman Avenue.
Theft was reported at 10:23 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Laura Street.
A fleet accident was reported at 10:26 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Constitution Drive.
Sexual assault of a child was reported at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An unattended death was reported at 3:33 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Hawk Trail.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of Scott Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:01 p.m. Wednesday on North 17th Street.
An arrest was made at 11:13 p.m. Wednesday for suspicion of bail jumping, failure to appear and possession of marijuana in the 500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
There were no reports from the police department on Thursday.
Lampasas
Theft was reported at 10:04 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 4:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A disturbance was reported at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of West Second Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 9:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.