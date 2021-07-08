Killeen
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of Hereford Drive.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Zephyr Road.
- Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Manslaughter was reported at 8:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of West Elms Road.
- City warrant for another agency was reported at 11:58 a.m. Wednesday in the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South 20th Street.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 2 p.m. Wednesday on East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Halbert Street.
- Criminal warrant arrest was reported at 3:13 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of Cantabrian Drive and Sevilla Drive.
- Failure to stop and give information was reported at 4:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Terrace Drive.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of East G Avenue and South 20th Street.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 10 p.m. Wednesday.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North 10th Street.
Copperas Cove
- A terroristic threat was reported at 12:51 a.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An arrest was made at 2:22 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190 on suspicion of evading arrest/detention.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 9:53 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Isabelle Drive.
- False motor vehicle registration was reported at 10:08 a.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 1:22 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Blanket Drive.
- Possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of West Avenue B.
- Reckless damage was reported at 4:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Pleasant Lane.
- Disorderly conduct was reported at 4:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of North Main Street.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia, marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 8:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Ash Street.
- Disorderly conduct, fighting was reported at 9:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Sunset Lane.
- An arrest was made at 9:33 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of South FM 116 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Harker Heights
- An arrest for an outstanding warrant was made at 11:19 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
- Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10:29 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Rosewood Drive.
- An arrest was made at 11:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Memory Lane on suspicion of assault, family violence.
Lampasas
- A reckless driver was reported at 7:18 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of North Key Avenue.
- A reckless driver was reported at 10:07 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Criminal trespassing was reported at 3:42 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East 3rd Street.
- Criminal trespassing was reported at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South Park Street.
- A disturbance was reported at 9:56 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of South Key Avenue.
- Assault was reported at 11:05 p.m. Wednesday on Snell Drive.
