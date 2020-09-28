Killeen
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 1:42 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Deadly conduct was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Little Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:56 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of North Gilmer Street.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 9:48 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of West Jasper Drive.
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 10:15 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Dean Avenue and Mulford Street.
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 10:52 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Jacqueline Street.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 6 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Mulford Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 10:22 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Haven Drive.
A terroristic threat was reported at 11:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of 12th Street.
Copperas Cove
Emergency medical detention was reported at 1:10 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Myra Lou Avenue.
An arrest was made at 2:21 a.m. Sunday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest, search or transportation in the 1300 block of West Avenue B.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 3:49 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Joseph Drive.
Graffiti was reported at 8:01 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Meggs Street.
Graffiti and theft were reported at 8:01 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Meggs Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 8:20 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Jake Drive.
Safe keeping was reported at 12:03 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:36 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Bridle Drive.
Graffiti was reported at 4:04 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Mary Street.
Found property was reported at 5:01 p.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Graffiti was reported at 5:22 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 6:42 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Sherwood Avenue.
Found property was reported at 7:02 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Markos Drive.
Violation of a protective order was reported at 7:28 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Terry Drive.
Aggravated robbery was reported at 9:48 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Industrial Avenue.
Assault by contact was reported at 10:17 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
Theft was reported at 1:57 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of East Knights Way.
Injury to a child was reported at 4 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of southwest H.K. Dodgen Loop.
A runaway was reported at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of Leatherwood Drive.
Deadly conduct was reported at 4:27 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Green Meadow Drive.
A runaway was reported at 2 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Olive Lane.
Lampasas
Disturbance was reported at 12:04 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A reckless driver was reported at 2:09 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A reckless driver was reported at 2:17 a.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 2:25 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A suspicious person was reported at 8:50 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 1:53 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of South Hackberry Street.
Harassment was reported at 2:13 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A noise disturbance was reported at 4:19 p.m. Sunday on Acorn Street.
A runaway was reported at 8:56 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of West Fourth Street.
