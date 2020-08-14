Killeen
Assault by contact was reported at 1:34 a.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of Lake Road.
Driving with an invalid license was reported at 8:45 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Dimple Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North 38th Street.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 11:29 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of West Avenue J.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 6 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North College Street.
Public intoxication was reported at 11:23 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Copperas Cove
Assault by contact was reported at 1:22 a.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Jake Drive.
An arrest was made at 2:09 a.m. Thursday for suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 900 block of South Main Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 9:44 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Constitution Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 11:56 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Carothers Street.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 12:08 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Lynn Lane.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 12:09 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Constitution Drive.
An accident was reported at 12:20 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
An accident was reported at 5:06 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare concern was reported at 5:29 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Constitution Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 5:38 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of Wigeon Way.
A traffic hazard was reported at 9:16 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of South Farm to Market Road 116.
A welfare concern was reported at 9:19 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
An open investigation was reported at 10:43 p.m. Thursday in the 3200 block of Sabrina Lane.
Harker Heights
Crime reports from Harker Heights Police Department were not available Friday.
Lampasas
Criminal trespass was reported at 8:42 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of North Ridge Street.
Harassment was reported at 11:50 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Samac Lane.
Theft was reported at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of West Avenue C.
A reckless driver was reported at 2:05 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 2:11 p.m. Thursday on South U.S. Highway 183.
An abandoned vehicle was reported at 4:38 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of North U.S. Highway 281.
An accident was reported at 6:32 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
An accident was reported at 6:42 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of East Farm to Market Road 580.
A reckless driver was reported at 6:58 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Naruna Road.
Harassment was reported at 9:52 p.m. Thursday on Castleberry Street.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 11:35 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
Theft was reported at 11:49 p.m. Thursday on East Avenue F.
