Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
The Killeen Police Department did not release a report on Saturday.
Copperas Cove
Assault with bodily injury and assault by contact was reported at 12:05 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 12:53 a.m. Saturday for possession of marijuana under two ounces at the intersection of North 1st Street and West Avenue B.
Assault by contact-family violence was reported at 3:05 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Liberation Lane.
An accident was reported at 3:24 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of North 1st Street and Lutheran Church Road.
Invasive visual recording was reported at 8:45 a.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of North Main Street.
Burglary habitation was reported at 8:58 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of North Main Street.
Assault with bodily injury-family violence was reported at 10:28 a.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Bailey Drive.
Assault with bodily injury-family violence and interference with emergency phone call was reported at 10:28 a.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Bailey Drive.
Theft was reported at 10:48 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Michelle Drive.
Assault with bodily injury-family violence was reported at 11:02 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Urbantke Court.
Assault by threat was reported at 12:17 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Lindsey Drive.
An accident was reported at 2:25 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 2:43 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Cove Terrace.
Cruelty to non-livestock animals-torture was reported at 2:46 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Nelson Drive.
Welfare concern was reported at 3:40 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of South 3rd Street.
Animal at large was reported at 3:48 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Jackie Jo Lane.
An arrest was made at 3:54 p.m. Saturday for unlawful carrying of a weapon in the 600 block of West Avenue D.
Discharge of a firearm in city limits and emergency medical detention was reported at 5:01`p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Coy Drive.
Welfare concern was reported at 5:58 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Preakness Drive.
Theft was reported at 7:13 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Georgetown Road.
Illegal dumping greater than five pounds but less than 500 pounds was reported at 9:32 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Lynn Lane.
An arrest was made at 11:55 a.m. Saturday with assistance from another agency for manufacture/deliver substance in penalty group 1, possession of a controlled substance penalty group one greater than four grams but less than 200 and unlawful carry of firearm by felon and another arrest was made at 12:44 a.m. Sunday for possession of marijuana under two ounces in the 400 block of Mesquite Circle.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Police Department doesn’t release blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
Suspicious activity was reported at 4:22 a.m. Saturday on Perkins Street.
Loud music was reported at 11:17 a.m. Saturday on Sunset Drive.
Fireworks was reported at 7:52 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of West 1st Street.
Noise disturbance was reported at 10:28 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Elm Street.
