Killeen
Possession of marijuana was reported at 4:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Highland Avenue.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 11 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Colonial Lane.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 2:16 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Hallmark Avenue and Florence Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of North College Street.
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 5:20 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Andover Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 8:43 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Gray Street and Avenue B.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 11:11 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Alpine Street and South Fort Hood Street.
Copperas Cove
Assault by contact was reported at 3:59 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Halter Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9:25 a.m. Sunday in the 10 block of Willow Drive.
A fleet accident was reported at 9:55 a.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of West Avenue B.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4:02 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Cove Avenue.
An arrest was made at 6:05 p.m. Sunday for suspicion of criminal trespass and criminal mischief in the 1300 block of Georgetown Road.
Assault by contact was reported at 6:24 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 6:33 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of South 23rd Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6:58 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Hickory Circle.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:22 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Graffiti was reported at 9:02 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Carothers Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 10:02 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Oak Street.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 11:27 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of South 11th Street.
Harker Heights
There was no police report available from Harker Heights on Monday.
Lampasas
Suspicious activity was reported at 10:43 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Suspicious activity was reported at 7:18 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of South Broad Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 8:45 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East North Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.