Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East Sprott Avenue.
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 1:06 a.m. Tuesday in the intersection of North College Street and West Rancier Avenue.
- Criminal trespassing was reported at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of White Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of 10th Street.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:36 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Stewart and Rancier Avenue.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 7:12 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Martin Luther King Boulevard.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 8:23 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of South W.S. Young Drive and East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- A terroristic threat was reported at 11:00 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Wheeler Avenue.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:46 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of Oak Hill Drive and Young Circle.
Copperas Cove
- An arrest was made at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of East Business Highway 190 on an arrest warrant for assault causing bodily injury family violence.
- Graffiti was reported at 8:01 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Phyllis Drive.
- Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Pleasant Lane.
- Illegal dumping was reported at 10:16 a.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of Dennis Street.
- An accident was reported at 12:14 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of East Business Highway 190 and Ash Street.
- Theft under $100 was reported at 1:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Erby Avenue.
- An accident was reported at 2:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Avenue D.
- Graffiti was reported at 5:24 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Laurie Lane.
- Unattended death was reported at 6:01 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Brookview Drive.
- Welfare concern was reported at 7:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Jennifer Circle.
- An accident involving personal injury was reported 7:31 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
- Sexual assault was reported at 11:53 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Lampasas
- A reckless driver was reported at 6:57 a.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of East Highway 190.
- Harassment was reported at 8:09 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of West Avenue C.
- Burglary of a building was reported at 10:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
- Suspicious person was reported at 1:44 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Live Oak Street.
- A reckless driver was reported at 6:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
- A disturbance was reported at 8:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Nix Road.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 9:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
