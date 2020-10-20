Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Felony theft was reported at 12:01 a.m. Monday in the 3100 block of 40th Street.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 12:45 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Illinois Avenue and South WS Young Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:05 a.m. Monday at the intersection of East Central Texas Expressway and Weldon Way.
Burglary of a building forced entry was reported at 2 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Burglary of a building forced entry was reported at 2:50 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Burglary building forced entry was reported at 3:45 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 9:08 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Stephen Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 9:57 a.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Zinnia Court.
Possession of a controlled substance group 1 was reported at 12:05 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 2:20 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of South WS Young Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 2:45 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 2nd Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:59 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of 6th Street.
City warrant was reported at 6:43 p.m. Monday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North 16th Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:22 p.m. Monday at the intersection of East Dunn Avenue and North 10th Street.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 4:10 a.m. Monday for assault with bodily injury-family violence choking, unlawful restraint and interference with emergency phone call.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:12 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of West Avenue B.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:58 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Sherman Avenue.
Possession of marijuana under two ounces and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:16 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Constitution Drive and East Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 10:24 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of South 23rd Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:24 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of South 23rd Street.
Assault by contact-family violence was reported at 12:50 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of North Drive.
Theft was reported at 1:06 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Judy Lane.
Assault with bodily injury-family violence was reported at 2:19 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of North Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:34 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Dryden Avenue.
Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported at 5:43 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of North 1st Street.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 8:22 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Highway Avenue.
Possession of marijuana under two ounces was reported at 9:09 p.m. Monday leading to an arrest at 9:44 p.m. with assistance from another agency for evading arrest detention with vehicle and motion to adjudicate possession of marijuana under two ounces.
Possession of marijuana under two ounces was reported at 11:41 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Harker Heights
Found property was reported at 7:11 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Gina Drive.
Assist from another agency was reported at 10:36 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Hogan Drive.
Lampasas
Theft was reported at 3:33 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of East 9th Street.
Theft was reported at 3:33 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Avenue A.
Theft was reported at 9:56 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East 4th Street.
Theft was reported at 10:26 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal trespass was reported at 11:52 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of South Key Avenue.
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 12:18 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of North Broad Street.
Found property was reported at 2:07 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Assault was reported at 7:20 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of South Summer Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 9:15 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of South Rice Street.
Noise disturbance was reported at 10:42 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of South Western Street.
