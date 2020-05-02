Killeen
Criminal mischief was reported at midnight Friday in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue.
Assault by contact was reported at 9 a.m. Friday in the 2000 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Debit card abuse was reported at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 11:26 a.m. Friday in the 4500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A terroristic threat was reported at 1 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Jennifer Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 1:13 p.m. Friday at the intersection of East Hallmark Avenue and Florence Road.
Assault by threat was reported at 5 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Copperas Cove
There was no police report available from Friday.
Harker Heights
The police department does not release a blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 2:57 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 9:54 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East North Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 1:54 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A disturbance was reported at 2:35 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of East Avenue H.
Criminal trespass was reported at 2:52 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Dent Street.
Theft was reported at 5:33 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of North Race Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 8:09 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Nix Road.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 8:29 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Fourth Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:06 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Teton Avenue.
Shots fired was reported at 9:34 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of East Fourth Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:56 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Brown Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 10:04 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of North Ridge Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:27 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of South Howe Street.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Cloud Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:52 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
