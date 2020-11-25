Killeen
No reports were available for Killeen on Wednesday.
Copperas Cove
A welfare concern was reported at 2:01 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Meggs Street.
An accident was reported at 6:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Parking time limit was reported at 7:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South 15th Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Cove Terrace.
Assault by contact was reported at 8:44 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Redbud Drive.
Forgery was reported at 10:19 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Cove Terrace.
Assault by contact was reported at 11:24 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Robertson Avenue.
A welfare concern was reported at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest was made at 2:34 p.m. Tuesday for suspicion of assault with bodily injury in the 100 block of White Wing Circle.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 4:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Lariat Circle.
Theft was reported at 4:54 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of North 23rd Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 5:58 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 7:28 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of East Avenue D.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of South 19th Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 11:33 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Neff Drive.
Harker Heights
A robbery was reported at 8:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Mountain Lion Road.
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 10:32 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of South Ann Boulevard.
Driving with an invalid license was reported at 12:31 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest was made at 10:16 p.m. Tuesday for an outstanding city warrant in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Discharge of a firearm within the city limits was reported at 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Knights Way.
Lampasas
A domestic disturbance was reported at 10:48 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:24 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Plum Street.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 2:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of East Fourth Street.
An arrest was made at 2:35 p.m. Tuesday for suspicion of indecency with a child in the 900 block of East Fourth Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:12 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of North Willis Street.
A disturbance was reported at 3:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 4:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of West Farm to Market Road 580.
A suspicious person was reported at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
An arrest was made at 10:53 p.m. Tuesday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated in the 900 block of South Key Avenue.
