Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Theft misdemeanor other not specifically classified was reported at midnight Saturday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:45 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Hallmark Avenue and Florence Road.
Reckless driving was reported at 1:36 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South 2nd Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 1:45 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Hallmark Avenue.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 1:56 a.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of 2nd Street.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Hillcrest Drive,
Criminal mischief was reported at 1 p.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of June Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Dimple Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 7 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Root Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of East G Avenue and South 24th Street.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 10:10 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and Massey Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 10:18 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Botanical Drive.
Copperas Cove
Assault by contact-family violence was reported at 3:33 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of North Drive.
An arrest was made at 6:24 a.m. Saturday for an arrest warrant for assault causing bodily injury-family violence in the 1200 block of Phil Avenue.
An accident was reported at 10:58 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of West Avenue E.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:42 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of White Wing Circle.
An arrest was made at 4:48 p.m. Saturday for an arrest warrant from another agency for deadly conduct in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported at 6:24 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6:28 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Mary Street.
Animal bite was reported at 7:05 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Holly Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:56 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Urbantke Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 10:13 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Hill Street.
Information only was reported at 10:47 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Reagan Avenue.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Police Department doesn’t release blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:36 p.m. Saturday in WM Brook Park.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:39 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of South Spring Street,
Reckless driver was reported at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of South US Highway 281.
Fraud was reported at 10:49 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of East 5th Street.
Theft was reported at 2:54 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North Race Street.
Shots fired was reported at 5:18 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of East 3rd Street.
Harassment was reported at 5:50 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of North Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 7:15 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of North Key Avenue.
Theft was reported at 9:54 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of North Broad Street.
Suspicious person was reported at 11:42 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East 4th Street.
Compiled by Cade Smith
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.