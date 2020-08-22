Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Criminal mischief was reported at 3 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Dimple Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 2 p.m. Friday in the 2800 block of Edgefield Drive.
Theft misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 2:25 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:10 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Parmer Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 6 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Copperas Cove
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 1:37 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Blancas Avenue.
Injury to a child-serious bodily injury was reported at 2:55 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Dixon Circle.
An accident was reported at 2:49 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Police Department doesn’t release blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:24 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of South Spring Street.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:52 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of South Broad Street,
Suspicious person was reported at 2:35 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
An arrest was made at 11:15 a.m. Friday for a burglary warrant in the 400 block of East 4th Street.
Suspicious person was reported at 12:59 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of West 3rd Street.
An accident was reported at 3:23 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of South US Highway 281.
A disturbance was reported at 3:35 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Brown Street.
Suspicious person was reported at 5:18 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of North Chestnut Street.
Theft was reported at 5:23 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Briggs Street.
Harassment was reported at 5:40 p.m. Friday on Sue Anne Drive.
Suspicious activity was reported at 5:49 p.m. in the 1200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A disturbance was reported at 6;12 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of North Key Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Liveoak Street.
Reckless driver was reported at 8:05 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Barnes Street.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 8:06 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
Suspicious person was reported at 8:40 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of West 3rd Street.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 9:54 p.m. in the 700 block of West Avenue E.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:10 p.m. Friday in the 2600 block of South US Highway 281.
Suspicious person was reported at 10:22 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
