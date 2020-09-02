Killeen
Public intoxication was reported at midnight Tuesday at the intersection of 18th Street and East Rancier Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 1:44 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 4:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 8:35 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Cantabrian Drive and Hereford Lane.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 9:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 9:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Ronstan Drive.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North Gray Street.
Copperas Cove
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:07 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Lamont Street.
A runaway was reported at 12:37 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of South 19th Street.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 1:24 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Shady Lane.
An arrest was made at 7:02 a.m. Tuesday for suspicion of assault with bodily injury in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Found property was reported at 9:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Industrial Avenue.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 12:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Morris Drive.
Forgery was reported at 12:56 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Lynn Lane.
Assault by contact was reported at 1:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Coy Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 2:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Veterans Avenue.
An arrest was made at 3:32 p.m. Tuesday for suspicion of violation of a protective order in the 200 block of Bronc Drive.
Harassment by phone was reported at 4:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Hackberry Street.
Threats were reported at 5:01 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of South 13th Street.
Credit card abuse against the elderly was reported at 5:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Fairbanks Street.
Fraud was reported at 5:54 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Post Oak Avenue.
Theft was reported at 8:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 8:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Cove Terrace.
Theft was reported at 11:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
An arrest was made at 9:59 a.m. Tuesday for an outstanding Harker Heights city warrant in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Lampasas
A suspicious person was reported at 6:26 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 8:29 a.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 8:32 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North Ridge Street.
An accident was reported at 10:37 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Ninth Street.
A disturbance was reported at 1:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of North Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 3:37 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Gamel Street.
A disturbance was reported at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
Shots fired were reported at 7:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of West Avenue E.
