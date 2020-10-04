Local police reports for Killeen, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights and Lampasas

Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 3:48 a.m. Saturday in the 4500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Narcotics investigation was reported at 5 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of WS Young Drive.
City warrant was reported at 5:30 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of South WS Young Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 5:59 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Haynes Drive.
Theft misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 10:34 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Theft misdemeanor of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at 3:10 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 7:31 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of 18th Street.
Theft- bicycle was reported at 8:16 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 8:55 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Mulford Street.
Burglary of habitation forced entry was reported at 10 p.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of Leroy Circle.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:20 p.m. Saturday in the 4100 block of Lake Road.
COPPERAS COVE
Strike fixture/highway landscaping was reported at 4:56 a.m. Friday in the 2800 block of Freedom Lane, assist from another agency recovering a stolen vehicle and gun and assist another agency recover stolen gun was reported at 4:56 a.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of Freedom Lane, burglary of a vehicle, evade arrest/detention on foot, possession marijuana under 2 ounces, unlawful possession firearm and engaging in organized criminal activity was reported at 5:40 a.m. Saturday in the 2800 block Ogletree Pass and an arrest was made at 7:44 p.m. Saturday for burglary vehicle, evade arrest/detention on foot, possession marijuana under 2 ounces, unlawful possession firearm and engaging in organized criminal activity in the 3200 block of Sabrina Lane.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6:45 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Rhonda Lee Street.
Theft of a vehicle and theft was reported at 6:47 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Mesquite Circle.
Attempted burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7:32 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Mesquite Circle.
Found property was reported at 8 a.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of Veterans Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8:08 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Rhonda Lee Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8:19 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Mesquite Circle.
Unattended death was reported at 8:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8:32 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Mesquite Circle.
Attempted burglary of vehicle was reported at 8:45 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Mesquite Circle.
Theft of a firearm, burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8:48 a.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of Samuel Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9:23 a.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of Yaupon Road.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 10:44 a.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Samuel Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 11:10 a.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Samuel Street.
Found property was reported at 12:02 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Mesquite Circle.
Welfare concern was reported at 12:55 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Constitution Court.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:32 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Rhonda Lee Street.
Attempted burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2:06 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Rhonda Lee Street.
Attempted burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2:48 p.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Samuel Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:02 p.m. Saturday and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence was reported at 3:56 p.m. in the 100 block of East Blancas Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4:18 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Sumac Trail.
Accident involving damage to vehicle was reported at 4:56 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of North 23rd Street.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Police Department doesn’t release blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
Suspicious activity was reported at 11:17 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Nix Road.
Suspicious activity was reported at 12:37 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Suspicious activity was reported at 1:56 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Domestic disturbance was reported at 2:20 p.m. Saturday on Steele Street.
An accident was reported at 2:42 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East 4th Street.
A disturbance was reported at 5:55 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Domestic disturbance was reported at 7:09 p.m. Saturday on Steele Street.
Assault was reported at 10:35 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Dent Street.
Compiled by Cade Smith
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.