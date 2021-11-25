Killeen
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12 a.m. Wednesday in the intersection of Clear Creek Road and Ivy Mountain Road.
- Assault by threat was reported at 5:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 6200 block of Suellen Lane.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 3600 block of Watercrest Drive.
Copperas Cove
- An arrest was made at 6:38 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E on charges of unlawful carrying of weapons and possession of marijuana under 2 ounces.
- An arrest was made at 7:18 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E on charges of driving while license invalid.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 9:57 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Marston Avenue.
- Continuous violence against the family was reported at 10:49 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Mickan Street.
- Theft was reported at 10:54 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Avenue B.
- An arrest was made at 11:37 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E on a charge of continuous violence against the family.
- An arrest was made at 3:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190 on a charge of disclosure/promotion of intimate visual material.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:42 p.m. Wednesday.
- An arrest was made at 3:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of West Avenue B on a charge of manufacture, delivery of a controlled substance less than 200 grams.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 6:37 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South 19th Street.
- Theft was reported at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 7:37 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of South 15th Street.
Harker Heights
- Police reports from the Harker Heights Police Department were not available Thursday.
Lampasas
- Suspicious activity was reported at 1:27 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West 1st Street.
- Unauthorized use of vehicle was reported at 5:36 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
- Criminal trespassing was reported at 6:19 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South Chestnut Street.
- A disturbance was reported at 2:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East North Avenue.
- Loud music was reported at 5:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of South Chestnut Street.
