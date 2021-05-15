Killeen
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 1:30 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Old Farm to Market Road 440.
Debit card abuse was reported at 3:07 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:48 p.m. Friday at the intersection of East Jasper Drive and Florence Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 10 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Copperas Cove
There was no report from the police department on Friday.
Harker Heights
The police department does not release a blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
Loud music was reported at 9:15 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of West Third Street.
An accident was reported at 10:33 a.m. Friday at the intersection of North Avenue and Walnut Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 1:10 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A disturbance was reported at 2:03 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Third Street.
A noise disturbance was reported at 8:17 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Casbeer Street.
Two arrests were made at 8:45 p.m. Friday for multiple suspicions of drug possession in the 400 block of East North Avenue.
Theft was reported at 9:51 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
