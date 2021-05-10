Killeen
A criminal warrant arrest was made at midnight Sunday in the 1200 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:34 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Andover Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:22 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South W.S. Young Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:45 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North Fourth Street.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 7 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Stewart Street.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:44 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 1:24 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North Second Street.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 3:40 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and Pine Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:17 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of 22nd Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:57 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Church Avenue and North 10th Street.
Copperas Cove
Driving with an invalid license was reported at 12:11 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of North Fourth Street.
Found property was reported at 2:43 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Hawk Trail.
An arrest was made at 3:04 a.m. Sunday for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance in the 1100 block of Hawk Trail.
An arrest was made at 3:25 a.m. Sunday for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance in the 500 block of West Washington Avenue.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 2:08 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Allen Street.
An accident was reported at 5:54 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of South Main Street and Robertson Avenue.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 8:07 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Constitution Drive.
Harassment was reported at 9:07 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Brantley Avenue.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 9:29 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Constitution Drive.
Harker Heights
Debit card abuse was reported at 5 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest was made at 1:01 p.m. Sunday for a Bell County warrant in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest was made at 4:20 p.m. Sunday for multiple outstanding city of Harker Heights warrants in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest was made at 5:17 p.m. Sunday for suspicion of criminal trespass in the 400 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest was made at 10:51 p.m. Sunday for suspicion of assault in the 200 block of Jamie Road.
An arrest was made at 11:44 p.m. Sunday for an outstanding warrant in the 100 block of East Bob White Lane.
Lampasas
Suspicious activity was reported at 1:19 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of South Summer Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 6:17 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious person was reported at 9:28 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of North U.S. Highway 281.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:08 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An accident was reported at 12:58 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A disturbance was reported at 1:47 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 3:03 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of East Avenue G.
An accident was reported at 3:42 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 3:54 p.m. Sunday at East U.S. Highway 190.
A disturbance was reported at 7:39 p.m. Sunday on Castleberry Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 8:44 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Theft was reported at 11:58 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Dent Street.
