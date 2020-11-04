Killeen
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 6:12 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Arkansas Avenue and South W.S. Young Drive.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 8:49 a.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of Gateway Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:04 a.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Jennifer Drive.
Interference with child custody was reported at 1:29 p.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of Hillside Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 4:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 5:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Lowe’s Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
A welfare concern was reported at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Ridgeline Road.
Assault by contact was reported at 7:33 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Farm to Market Road 3046.
Harassment was reported at 9:07 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Found property was reported at 9:19 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 10:16 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of Settlement Road.
An accident was reported at 2:02 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of North Seventh Street and West Avenue B.
Found property was reported at 2:24 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Bailey Drive.
Fraud was reported at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Jake Drive.
Theft was reported at 3:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Criminal trespass was reported at 6:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Sunset Lane.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:16 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Robert Griffin III Boulevard and Charles Tillman Way.
Theft was reported at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of South Farm to Market Road 116.
Harker Heights
There was no report from Harker Heights on Wednesday.
Lampasas
Suspicious activity was reported at 1:54 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A reckless driver was reported at 2:58 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of South Key Avenue.
Assault was reported at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of East Fourth Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 7:33 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Shots fired was reported at 7:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West Sixth Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of East Third Street.
