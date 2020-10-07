Killeen
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 5 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of North College Street.
A city warrant was reported at 6:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Shoplifting was reported at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Brewster Avenue.
Public intoxication was reported at 6:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of North College Street.
Copperas Cove
An accident was reported at 6:47 a.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of West Highway 190.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 8:19 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assisting the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office was reported at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South First Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 9:42 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Courtney Lane.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 10:03 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Meggs Street.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 10:26 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Continuous sexual abuse of children was reported at 11:17 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Assisting the Harker Heights Police Department was reported at 1:27 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2:01 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Redbud Drive.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 2:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of North First Street.
Found property was reported at 3:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest was made at 3:44 p.m. Tuesday for an arrest warrant of driving with an invalid license in the 100 block of East Avenue D.
Two arrests were made at 4:19 p.m. Tuesday for suspicion of assault by contact in the 200 block of North Third Street.
An accident was reported at 5:01 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of Ogletree Pass.
An arrest was made at 5:08 p.m. Tuesday for suspicion of motion to revoke, manufacture or deliver a controlled substance in a drug free zone in the 500 block of Meggs Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 5:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of South 11th Street.
Attempted burglary of a habitation was reported at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North Fifth Street.
Assault by threat was reported at 6:57 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 8:51 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Industrial Drive.
Found property was reported at 10:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South First Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 10:44 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of North First Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 11:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 3200 block of Colorado Drive.
Debit card abuse was reported at 11:56 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Lampasas
Suspicious activity was reported at 1:38 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of North Ridge Street.
An arrest was made at 1:46 a.m. Tuesday for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance in the 100 block of South Chestnut Street.
Burglary of a business was reported at 5:44 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of West Farm to Market Road 580.
Fraud was reported at 9:39 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West Avenue A.
Criminal trespass was reported at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South Park Street.
An arrest was made at 1:08 p.m. Tuesday for a Lampasas Police Department warrant in the 400 block of East Fourth Street.
Harassment was reported at 1:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South Park Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 2:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A disturbance was reported at 3:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of South Chestnut Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 4:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South Key Avenue.
Theft was reported at 7:54 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Pecan Street.
