Killeen
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at midnight Thursday in the 2000 block of Newton Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:48 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of North College Street and West Texas Avenue.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 3 p.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 5:42 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A recovered vehicle was reported at 5:55 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Suspected stolen property was reported at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Estes Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:31 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Jennifer Drive and West Jasper Drive.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 10:40 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Herndon Drive.
Burglary of a building was reported at 11:04 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East Hallmark Avenue.
Copperas Cove
Unattended death was reported at 10:10 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Sunset Lane.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 10:13 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Fairbanks Street.
An accident was reported at 1:38 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
An accident was reported at 3:46 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Robertson Avenue.
A welfare concern was reported at 7:15 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Harker Heights
A report was not available for Harker Heights on Friday.
Lampasas
An accident was reported at 6:40 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of South Howe Street.
Shots fired was reported at 6:54 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Child endangerment was reported at 7:48 p.m. Thursday on Hollywood Drive.
An arrest was made at 10:41 p.m. Thursday for a Lampasas Police Department warrant in the 1000 block of West Avenue E.
