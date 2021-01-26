Killeen
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:01 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Gray Drive.
A city warrant was reported at 12:12 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 42nd Street.
A city warrant was reported at 1:19 a.m. Monday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 2:20 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Root Avenue and West Avenue A.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 3:54 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4:30 a.m. Monday in the 3200 block of Lake Travis Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at noon Monday in the 1000 block of Medical Drive.
Debit or credit card abuse was reported at 1:07 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowe’s Boulevard.
A city warrant was reported at 1:30 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Greystone Drive.
Fraud was reported at 2 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Theft of service was reported at 2 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Florence Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:59 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Lowe’s Boulevard and Walmart Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of North 12th Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:44 p.m. Monday at the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and West Hallmark Avenue.
Copperas Cove
Found property was reported at 3:32 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of South 15th Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 3:50 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
An arrest was made at 4:20 a.m. Monday for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance in the 1100 block of South 15th Street.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 4:44 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of West Avenue B.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 7:36 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Avenue D.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8:51 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of West Business Highway 190.
Found property was reported at 9:05 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft of property was reported at 1:13 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Fraud was reported at 2:23 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Patricia Street.
Theft was reported at 2:36 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Second Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:45 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of West Business Highway 190.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 6:09 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Dewald Street.
Harker Heights
Burglary of a habitation was reported at midnight Monday in the 100 block of East Mark Road.
Lampasas
A noise disturbance was reported at 2:07 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of East Fourth Street.
Lost property was reported at 12:44 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of South Spring Street.
Found property was reported at 1:44 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Fraud was reported at 3:41 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of County Road 3800.
An arrest was made at 8:41 p.m. Monday for suspicion of possession of marijuana and the unlawful carrying of a weapon in the 1400 block of South Key Avenue.
