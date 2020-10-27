Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 2:40 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of South 2nd Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:40 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 7;11 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Santa Rosa Drive and West Hallmark Avenue.
Theft misdemeanor other not specifically classified was reported at 11:39 a.m. Monday in the 11000 block of 8th Street.
Theft misdemeanor other not specifically classified was reported at 6:50 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of North 8th Street.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 12:30 a.m. Monday for credit card abuse with elderly victim in the 100 block of Wolfe Road.
An arrest was made at 6:08 a.m. Monday for unlawful restraint in the 300 block of Cove Terrace.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6:26 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Dixon Circle.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6:33 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Marlee Circle.
Assault with bodily injury-family violence was reported at 7:18 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of South 15th Street.
Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 7:59 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Assault with bodily injury, assault by contact and criminal mischief was reported at 9:10 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Wolfe Road.
An accident was reported at 11:02 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of North 1st Street.
An accident was reported at 11:44 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Disorderly conduct-public affray was reported at 1:01 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Evading arrest/detention vehicle and assisting another agency was reported at 1:20 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Indecent assault was reported at 1:26 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 1:49 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of West Avenue B.
Theft was reported at 4:40 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 5:52 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Curtis Drive.
An accident was reported at 6:24 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Margaret Lee Street and Robertson Avenue.
Harker Heights
Assistance from another agency was reported at 4;17 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Runaway was reported at 10:23 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Olive Lane.
Found property was reported at 3:04 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of South Amy Lane.
Lampasas
Disturbance was reported at 9:03 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of South Live Oak Street.
Fraud was reported at 1:48 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Coffee Circle.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:15 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Theft was reported at 4:50 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Creek Street.
Suspicious person was reported at 6;21 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South Race Street.
Noise disturbance was reported at 10:59 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of South Western Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 11:43 p.m. Monday on Perkins Street.
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.