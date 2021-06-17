Killeen
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Atlas Drive.
- Assault by threat was reported at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 4400 block of July Drive.
- Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at noon Wednesday in the 1000 block of Ronstan Drive.
- Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of 2nd Street.
- City warrant for Killeen PD was reported at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of 2nd Street.
- Theft misdemeanor of motor vehicle parts was reported at 2:18 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Crawford.
- Theft misdemeanor was reported at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Old.
- Possession of controlled substance was reported at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Old.
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Old.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North Gilmer Street.
- Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of McDaniel Circle and North Twin Creek Drive.
- Aggravated assault was reported at 7:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Hall Avenue.
- Evading arrest with a vehicle was reported at 9:47 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of South 38th Street and Water Street.
- No drivers license was reported at 10:53 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South W.S. Young Drive.
- Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 11:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Copperas Cove
- Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported at 3:18 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Marlee Circle.
- Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance was reported at 9:53 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:10 a.m. Wednesday in the intersection of South Main Street and West Business Highway 190.
- Computer security breach was reported at 9:13 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Willowbrook Street.
- Assault by threat was reported at 7:26 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Cline Drive.
- Robbery, assault of a pregnant person was reported at 9:18 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Cruelty to non-livestock animal was reported at 9:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Post Oak Avenue.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 11:22 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Sorrell Drive.
Harker Heights
- An arrest was made at 12:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard for outstanding warrants.
Lampasas
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 2:14 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
- Suspicious activity was reported at 7:57 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
- Domestic disturbance was reported at 1:01 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of West 1st Street.
- Theft was reported at 3:34 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of North Summer Street.
- Fraud was reported at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East 4th Street.
- Reckless driving was reported at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday on East Highway 190.
- A suspicious person was reported at 8:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- An arrest was made at 9:37 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North Ridge Street on suspicion of possession of controlled substance under 1 gram.
