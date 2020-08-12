Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Deadly conduct of discharging firearm towards a habitation, building, or person was reported at 12:40 a.m. Monday in the 3800 block of Griffin Drive.
A warrant was issued at 1:20 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Terrace Drive.
Shoplifting was reported at 12:57 p.m. Monday in the 20000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Public intoxication was reported at 2 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 2:46 p.m. Monday in the at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North 10th Street.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 4:40 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Wheeler Avenue and Alta Vista Drive.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 5 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Terrace Drive.
Theft of service was reported at 6 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Criminal warrant from another agency was reported at 6:20 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Blake Street.
Recovered vehicle stolen from another jurisdiction was reported at 6:40 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Dallas Street.
Failure to identify non-fugitive was reported at 7 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue,
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:15 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Blair Street,
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:08 p.m.. Monday in the 1800 block of Alamo Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Becker Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported 12:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Barcelona Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported 12:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Barcelona Drive.
Felony theft was reported at 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of South W S Young Drive.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 4:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Assault by contact was reported at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of Tucson Drive,
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 9:38 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South W S Young Drive.
Deadly conduct of discharging firearm towards a habitation, building, or person was reported at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Little Avenue.
Copperas Cove
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:39 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Hickory Drive.
An arrest was made at 4:23 a.m. Tuesday for an arrest warrant of driving while license invalid and previous convictions in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest was made at 8:10 a.m. Tuesday for an arrest warrant tampering with or fabricating physical evidence in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 10:56 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Del Mar Circle.
A welfare concern was reported at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West Avenue D.
Driving while license invalid and previous convictions was reported at 4:58 p.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of East Business Highway 190.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 5:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South 7th Street.
Two arrests were made at 7:13 p.m. Tuesday one for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana under 2 ounces and the other for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, and prohibited weapons in the 400 block of Courtney Lane.
A runaway was reported at 9:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Bridle Avenue.
Theft was reported at 9:57 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:01 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of South Ann Boulevard.
Lampasas
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 1;12 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive,
Suspicious activity was reported at 8:02 a.m., Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue B.
Theft was reported at 9:47 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of South Walnut Street,
Suspicious person was reported at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Disturbance was reported at 11;19 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue,
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 1;11 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive,
A minor accident was reported at 1:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West 6th Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 2:09 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East 9th Street,
Disturbance was reported at 6:34 p.m. in the 400 block of West North Avenue.
