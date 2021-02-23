Killeen
A city warrant was reported at midnight Monday in the 3000 block of Second Street.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 1:47 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of South Twin Creek Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:47 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of South Twin Creek Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:55 a.m. Monday in the 3100 block of Atkinson Avenue.
Illegal dumping was reported at 6:21 a.m. Monday in the 5100 block of Eighth Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 9:56 a.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 10:40 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:20 p.m. Monday in the 4100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Criminal trespass was reported at 2 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Root Street.
Misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 3:32 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Public intoxication was reported at 8 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Duval Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 8:55 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Gilmer Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Failure to identify was reported at 9:49 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of South 28th Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Stringer Street.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 10:59 p.m. Monday on North 10th Street.
Copperas Cove
Burglary of a building was reported at 8:30 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Post Office Road.
Assisting the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office was reported at 8:45 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Cummings Avenue.
Assault by contact was reported at 8:47 a.m. Monday in the 2900 block of Carroll Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 10:20 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Cove Avenue.
A welfare concern was reported at 11:59 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
Forgery was reported at 1:20 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Hawk Trail.
Sexual assault was reported at 2:35 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:37 p.m. Monday in the 3500 block of Big Divide Road.
A welfare concern was reported at 5:49 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of North Main Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 7:49 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Hickory Circle.
Found property was reported at 7:50 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Tampering with evidence was reported twice at 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
There was no report from the Harker Heights Police Department on Tuesday.
Lampasas
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:36 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of East Third Street.
An accident was reported at 7:06 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of West Avenue E.
An arrest was made at 1:12 p.m. Monday for an Austin Parole warrant in the 1900 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
An accident was reported at 2:43 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of South Chestnut Street.
Found property was reported at 3:53 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A reckless driver was reported at 4:20 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Heatherly Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 7:32 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of South Pecan Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 9:14 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Avenue E.
