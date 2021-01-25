Local police reports for Killeen, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights and Lampasas

Killeen
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:20 a.m. Sunday in the 100 North W.S. Young Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3:00 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 Alta Road.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 3:50 a.m. Sunday in the intersection North 2nd Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 3:13 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Sprott Avenue.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 6:00 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Atkinson Avenue.
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of 12th Street.
Evading arrest was reported 9:37 p.m. Sunday in the 100 North College Street.
Evading arrest with vehicle was reported at 10:11 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of Lake Road and North 40th Street.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 1:02 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Business Highway 190 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
An accident was reported at 2:19 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of South 19th Street.
An arrest was made at 4:35 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Deorsam Drive on suspicion of assault with bodily injury family violence.
An accident was reported at 10:37 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 11:00 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Avenue D.
Burglary of a building was reported at 1:23 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Cove Terrace.
Assault with bodily injury family violence was reported at 5:29 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North 1st Street.
An arrest was made at 9:21 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E on suspicion of assault with bodily injury, family violence.
An arrest was made at 9:24 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, abandoning endangering a child, assault with bodily injury.
A sexual assault was reported at 9:45 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A welfare concern was reported at 10:21 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Chalk Street.
An arrest was made at 11:47 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190 on suspicion of possession of marijuana, theft of property less than $2,500.
An assault was reported at 11:58 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Starlight Drive.
Harker heights
An arrest was made at 1:46 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of South Ann Boulevard.
Lampasas
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 1:03 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East North Avenue.
An arrest was made at 4:24 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue on suspicion of public intoxication.
Suspicious activity was reported at 9:55 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 10:18 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 10:40 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious person was reported at 11:29 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Harassment was reported at 11:53 a.m. Sunday in the 7000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 5:43 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of North Key Avenue.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 8:23 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of North Hackberry Street.
Compiled by Lauren Dodd.
Online Extra: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.