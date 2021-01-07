Killeen
Harassment by telephone was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 2200 block of Dover Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of South Fort Hood Street.
A city warrant was reported at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North W.S. Young Drive.
Fraud was reported at 3:56 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East Avenue G and North 10th Street.
Duty on striking a highway fixture or landscape was reported at 6:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 4500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 6:18 p.m. Wednesday in the 3600 block of Zephyr Road.
Aggravated assault was reported at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of 18th Street.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 9:14 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East Avenue C and North Gray Street.
Copperas Cove
Sexual assault of a child was reported at 12:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Hindering a secured creditor was reported at 12:46 p.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 3:44 p.m. Wednesday for suspicion of assault with bodily injury in the 1800 block of North Main Street.
Theft was reported at 4:29 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 8:02 p.m. Wednesday for suspicion of assault with bodily injury in the 1500 block of Cline Drive.
Theft was reported at 9:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
Harker Heights
Credit card abuse was reported at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South Mary Jo Drive.
An arrest was made at 9:25 p.m. Wednesday for an outstanding warrant in the 2600 block of Thunderbird Drive.
Lampasas
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 1:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Harassment was reported at 2:47 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of North Key Avenue.
Harassment was reported at 10:29 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
An arrest was made at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday for a Lampasas Police Department warrant in the 100 block of North Main Street.
Theft was reported at 11:54 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South Western Street.
Fraud was reported at 1:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Third Street.
An accident was reported at 3:46 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of North Spring Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Hillcrest Drive and Hollywood Drive.
Harassment was reported at 4:56 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of East Avenue F.
A reckless driver was reported at 7:16 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 7:17 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
Forgery was reported at 7:34 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South Willis Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 8:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South Pecan Street.
