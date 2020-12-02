Killeen
Tampering with governmental record was reported at 2:47 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North Fourth Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Debit or credit card abuse was reported at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Houston Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Royal Crest Drive.
Copperas Cove
Mail theft was reported at 2:29 a.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Mike Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 7:49 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Judy Lane.
An arrest was made at 7:59 a.m. Tuesday for an arrest warrant and suspicion of driving with an invalid license in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Theft of service was reported at 8:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Turner Street.
An arrest was made at 9:25 a.m. Tuesday for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance in the 200 block of Carpenter Street.
Found property was reported at 11:06 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 190 and South Farm to Market Road 116.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 11:44 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South 19th Street.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 2:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Lubbock Drive.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 2:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Amthor Avenue.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 3:24 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Fritz Court.
Criminal trespass was reported at 4:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Sexual assault was reported at 5:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Ryan Drive.
An accident was reported at 5:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of North First Street.
Theft was reported at 6:33 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Indian Camp Trail.
Theft was reported at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Industrial Avenue.
Harker Heights
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Indian Trail.
A disturbance was reported at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Cottonwood Drive.
An arrest was made at 8:08 p.m. Tuesday for suspicion of assault causing bodily injury in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
A stolen vehicle was reported at 4:31 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Lynn Drive.
Lampasas
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:05 a.m. Tuesday in WM Brook Park.
A noise disturbance was reported at 12:14 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South Western Street.
Theft was reported at 9:14 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:17 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An accident was reported at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South Key Avenue.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday on Goldman Lane.
Shots fired was reported at 6:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:08 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of North Park Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 11:24 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of North Ridge Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:46 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of North Ridge Street.
