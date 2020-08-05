Killeen
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 12:47 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 4:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 1:29 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Robert E. Lee Drive.
Theft of service was reported at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of West Jasper Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:22 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East B Avenue and North 10th Street.
Fraud was reported at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Theft from a person was reported at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West Bryce Avenue.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 9:14 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Arkansas Avenue and South W.S. Young Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 10:37 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Copperas Cove
An accident was reported at 12:18 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Veterans Avenue.
An arrest was made at 12:38 a.m. Tuesday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated in the 200 block of Veterans Avenue.
A welfare concern was reported at 7:32 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Sunset Lane.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:02 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Judy Lane.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 9:21 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Falcon Trail.
A welfare concern was reported at 9:56 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Industrial Avenue.
An accident was reported at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
Theft was reported at 11:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 12:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North First Street.
Theft was reported at 2:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of North Seventh Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 3:28 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of West Avenue A.
A fleet accident was reported at 3:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of South Farm to Market Road 116.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 4:09 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of South 15th Street.
Credit card abuse was reported at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Blancas Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of North 17th Street.
An arrest was made at 7:34 p.m. Tuesday while assisting the Bell County Sheriff’s Office in the 400 block of West Business Highway 190.
Attempted suicide was reported at 8:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of South 11th Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 8:54 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of Fushia Road.
A recovered stolen vehicle was reported at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Heartland Avenue.
A runaway return was reported at 11:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Heartland Avenue.
Assault by contact was reported at 11:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of Live Oak Drive.
Harker Heights
There was no police report from Harker Heights on Wednesday.
Lampasas
A suspicious person was reported at 12:24 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 12:41 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Avenue A.
A suspicious person was reported at 2:16 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A stolen vehicle was reported at 10:03 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of South Key Avenue.
Criminal trespass was reported at 12:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of East Fourth Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Avenue D.
A suspicious person was reported at 2:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Avenue E.
Fraud was reported at 2:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A reckless driver was reported at 3:58 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 5:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of West Avenue E.
