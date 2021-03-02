Killeen
A city warrant was reported at 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 2200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Public intoxication was reported at 3:57 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Mulford Street.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 8 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Willow Springs Road.
A criminal warrant arrest was reported at 9:59 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 10:15 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal trespass was reported at 7:45 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 9:13 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Interference with duties of a public servant was reported at 10:50 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of West Green Avenue.
Fraud was reported at 11:19 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:18 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
An arrest was made at 11:21 a.m. Monday for suspicion of online solicitation of a minor in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 3:49 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Avenue F.
Displaying a fake motor vehicle registration was reported at 3:55 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of West Avenue B.
An arrest was made at 6:07 p.m. Monday for suspicion of assault with bodily injury in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
A fleet accident was reported at 7:57 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A runaway was reported at 8:23 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Isabelle Drive.
Assisting the Lubbock Police Department was reported at 10:34 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of Terry Drive.
An arrest was made at 11:35 p.m. Monday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
There was no report from Harker Heights on Tuesday.
Lampasas
An accident was reported at 9:32 a.m. Monday in the 1900 block of South Key Avenue.
Found property was reported at 10:56 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A suspicious person was reported at 12:47 p.m. Monday on Sue Ann Drive and Skyline Drive.
Theft was reported at 2:10 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 3:03 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of College Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 3:39 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of West Avenue A.
Assault was reported at 3:45 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of West Fourth Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 3:50 p.m. Monday in the 3500 block of South U.S. Highway 183.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 6:35 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of East Third Street.
