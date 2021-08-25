Killeen
- Public intoxication was reported at 1:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of York Avenue.
- A city warrant was reported at 11:32 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Harassment by threat was reported at noon Tuesday in the 300 block of Cheyenne Drive.
- Criminal trespassing was reported at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 4100 block of 10th Street.
- Assault by contact was reported at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of North Park Street.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 6:01 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of East Avenue D and North 10th Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Old FM 440.
- Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported 6:58 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of South W.S. Young Drive and Lowes Boulevard.
- Duty on striking highway fixture was reported at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Lily Drive.
- Possession of marijuana over 4 ounces was reported at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of North 2nd Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Burglary of a habitation intent to commit other felony was reported at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of 18th Street.
- Criminal warrant arrest was reported at 10:14 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of South Park Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Copperas Cove
- An arrest was made at 4:43 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190 on a charge of criminal trespassing.
- Assault by contact was reported at 7:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- Animal at large was reported at 8:33 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Creek Street.
- Sexual assault was reported at 11:12 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Minor in possession of tobacco product was reported at 11:43 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
- An arrest was made at 12:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South 15th Street on a charge of assault with bodily injury, family violence.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 2:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Georgetown Road.
- Assault by contact, family violence was reported at 5:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Travis Circle.
- An arrest was made at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North 1st Street on charges of assault with bodily injury, family violence and possession of marijuana under 2 ounces.
- Harker Heights
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Bee Line Lane.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 7:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Lampasas
- A suspicious person was reported at 1:32 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South Harrell Street.
- A suspicious person was reported at 4:16 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Riverview Drive.
- A suspicious vehicle was reported at 4:24 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Riverview Drive.
- Theft was reported at 10:04 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
- Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East 4th Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of South Willis Street.
- Domestic disturbance was reported at 5:47 p.m. Tuesday on Park Lane.
- Theft was reported at 6:09 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
- Harassment was reported at 6:24 p.m. Tuesday on Park Lane.
- Criminal trespassing was reported at 8:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of South Chestnut Street.
