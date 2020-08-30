Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 2 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 9:37 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Atkinson Avenue and North 10th Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Violation of parole warrant was reported at 3:47 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Texas Avenue and North Gray Street.
Theft misdemeanor of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at 7 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Jefferis Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 9:52 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Dean Avenue and North 10th Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 10 p.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of Victoria Circle.
Deadly conduct discharges from a firearm toward a habitation, building or person was reported at 10 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West Dean Avenue.
Deadly conduct discharges from a firearm toward a habitation, building or person was reported at 11:08 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Tyler Street.
Deadly conduct discharges from a firearm toward a habitation, building or person was reported at 11:40 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of North Gilmer Street.
Copperas Cove
Welfare concern was reported at 12:25 a.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of Starlight Drive.
An arrest was made at 1:17 a.m. Saturday for terroristic threat of family/household in the 200 block of Bronc Drive.
Strike fixture/highway landscaping was reported at 4:59 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of East Avenue D.
An accident was reported at 11:25 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 1:31 p.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 2:02 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of North Main Street and East Avenue C.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:50 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Industrial Avenue.
Theft was reported at 7:28 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of January Street.
Assault with bodily injury-family violence was reported at 9:06 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Ritter Street.
An accident was reported at 11:06 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of US Highway 190 and Farm to Market 2657.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Police Department doesn’t release blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
Suspicious activity was reported at 1:01 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Gamel Street.
Public intoxication was reported at 1:41 a.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of South US Highway 281.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 3:01 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Domestic disturbance was reported at 6:13 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of East Avenue F.
Domestic disturbance was reported at 9:16 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of East Avenue F.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 9:46 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Riverview Drive.
Reckless driver was reported at 12:37 p.m. Saturday on South US Highway 281.
An accident was reported at 2:19 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of South Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Old Georgetown Road.
Loud music was reported at 10:31 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of South US Highway 281.
