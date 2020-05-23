Killeen
Burglary of a building was reported at 4:11 a.m. Friday in the 3100 block of Eighth Street.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 4:37 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 7:30 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of North 12th Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 9 a.m. Friday in the 2900 block of Lake Road.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 10 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Duncan Avenue.
Criminal trespass was reported at 12:30 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of North 16th Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:50 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Shoplifting was reported at 4 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowe’s Boulevard.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 8:24 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Hall Avenue and North 10th Street.
Copperas Cove
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 8:41 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 9:04 a.m. Friday for suspicion of failure to appear and possession of marijuana in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 11:45 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of Industrial Avenue.
An accident was reported at 12:01 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
Assault by contact was reported at 12:36 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Bryce Court.
Assault by contact was reported at 3:19 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of South Farm to Market Road 116.
An arrest was made at 3:30 p.m. Friday for multiple arrest warrants in the 700 block of South 13th Street.
An accident was reported at 4:44 p.m. Friday at the intersection of North Ninth Street and Hill Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 6:29 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An animal bite was reported at 8:18 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Bowden Avenue.
Fraud was reported at 9:34 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Urbantke Lane.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:36 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Ninth Street.
Harker Heights
The police department does not provide a blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
A disturbance was reported at 12:24 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Third Street.
Fraud was reported at 12:52 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 1:54 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of South Key Avenue.
Theft was reported at 3:59 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of West Avenue C.
A suspicious person was reported at 4:16 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of South Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 4:42 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of North Key Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 6:01 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A suspicious person was reported at 7:17 p.m. Friday on Perkins Street.
An arrest was made at 11:05 p.m. Friday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated, evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and a Lampasas County warrant.
