Killeen
Possession of marijuana was reported at 2:45 a.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of Zephyr Road.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 3 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West Texas Avenue.
Assault by contact was reported at 1:20 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 1:40 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowe’s Boulevard.
Misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 2 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowe’s Boulevard.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 10:52 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Alexander Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 11:20 p.m. Thursday in the 2800 block of Lewis Street.
Copperas Cove
A welfare concern was reported at 12:32 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Del Mar Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 10:37 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Fraud was reported at 11:22 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Laurie Lane.
Striking a fixture or highway landscaping was reported at 11:48 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:19 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Constitution Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 6:02 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Business Highway 190 and Robertson Avenue.
Harassment was reported at 6:44 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of South Farm to Market Road 116.
Theft was reported at 10:09 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Miles Street.
Theft was reported at 10:09 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest was made at 10:51 p.m. Thursday for suspicion of assault with bodily injury in the 600 block of North 21st Street.
Harker Heights
Assault was reported at 3:50 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Ocelot Circle.
Debit card abuse was reported at 5:35 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Vehicle theft was reported at 8:51 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of South Amy Lane.
Lampasas
Harassment was reported at 6:31 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of County Road 3376.
Fraud was reported at 10:32 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 12:58 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Third Street.
Fraud was reported at 1:54 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of West Second Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 2:03 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A runaway was reported at 3:31 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of South Chestnut Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 4:01 p.m. Thursday on South U.S. Highway 281.
Criminal trespass was reported at 5:39 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Fraud was reported at 5:46 p.m. Thursday in the 7000 block of North U.S. Highway 183.
Theft was reported at 6:38 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of North Walnut Street.
A noise disturbance was reported at 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of South Western Street.
A prowler was reported at 11:31 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North Ridge Street.
