Killeen
Criminal mischief was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue.
Burglary of a building was reported at 4 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Ronstan Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4:51 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Terrace Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 7:47 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Second Street.
Shoplifting was reported at 11:07 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Displaying a license plate assigned to another vehicle was reported at 11:18 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Henderson Street and West Rancier Avenue.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 12:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Shoplifting was reported at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
A terroristic threat was reported at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Botanical Drive.
Unlawful restraint was reported at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 3800 block of Littlerock Drive.
Deadly conduct was reported at 8:10 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East Dean Avenue and North Second Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Old Farm to Market 440 Road.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 11:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday for suspicion of criminal trespass in the 1600 block of East Business Highway 190.
Unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual recording was reported at 6:33 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An unattended death was reported at 7:54 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Chestnut Drive.
Fraud was reported at 9:03 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Constitution Drive.
Theft was reported at 9:14 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North First Street.
An accident was reported at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Cove Terrace.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Ross Road.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 12:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of East Avenue D.
Theft of a firearm was reported at 12:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Kiefer Circle.
An arrest was made at 3:27 p.m. Tuesday for driving with an invalid license or no insurance in the 300 block of Constitution Drive.
General information was reported at 2:17 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Bermuda Street.
General information was reported at 3:44 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Pinto Drive.
An arrest was made at 6:53 p.m. Tuesday for suspicion of public intoxication in the 2300 block of Veterans Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:17 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Avenue A.
A welfare concern was reported at 8:37 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of South Farm to Market Road 116.
Harker Heights
Unlawful carrying of a weapon was reported at 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 6:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Grizzly Trail.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Grizzly Trail.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8:06 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Grizzly Trail.
An arrest was made at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday for suspicion of an accident involving damages to a vehicle in the 1700 block of Harley Drive.
An arrest was made at 8 p.m. Tuesday for suspicion of burglary of a habitation in the 2000 block of Shadow Ridge Road.
Assisting another agency was reported at 2:14 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Robin Lane.
Lampasas
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:24 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
Assault was reported at 11:01 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of West Second Street.
An arrest was made at 12:51 p.m. Tuesday for suspicion of false report to a police officer in the 700 block of East Avenue G.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 5:25 p.m. Tuesday on Snell Drive.
Theft was reported at 5:51 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Pecan Street.
Theft was reported at 6:28 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Vine Street.
