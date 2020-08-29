Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Discharge of a firearm of in certain municipalities was reported at 2 a.m. Friday in the 200 block East Bryce Avenue.
Copperas Cove
An arrest was made at 5:02 a.m. Friday for assault family member breathing/circulation, family violence, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and indecent assault in the 2400 block of Griffin Drive.
Theft was reported at 9:51 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Rhonda Lee Street.
Theft was reported at 10:46 a.m. Friday in the 2800 block of Veterans Avenue.
An accident was reported at 12:34 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Cline Drive.
Theft of a firearm, theft and criminal mischief was reported at 1:33 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of South 11th Street.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 8:25 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Myra Lou Avenue.
Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported at 8:55 p.m. Friday in the in the 1200 Urbantke Court.
An accident was reported at 9:19 p.m. Friday which led to an arrest at 10:12 p.m. for driving while intoxicated in the 300 block of Erby Avenue.
Welfare concern was reported at 10:23 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Traci Avenue.
Aggravated assault with deadly weapon was reported at 11:54 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Bronc Drive.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Police Department doesn’t release blotter on weekends.
Lampasas
Abandoned vehicle was reported at 1:56 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Naruna Road.
A prowler was reported at 2:08 a.m. Friday on Perkins Street.
Fraud was reported at 12:48 p.m.. Friday in the 300 block of East 4th Street,
Reckless driver was reported at 8:41 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of North U.S. Highway 281.
