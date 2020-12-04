Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported at 12:45 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of South 2nd Street.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 2:42 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Cantabrian Trail and Sevilla Drive.
Discharge of firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 4:08 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Elyse Drive.
Violation of magistrates order was reported at 9:05 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Sherman Drive.
Discharge of firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 9:05 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Sherman Drive.
Theft misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 2 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Theft misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 5:01 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of South WS Young Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 8 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Cole Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:05 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Austin Avenue and North 8th Street.
Discharge of firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 9 p.m. Thursday at the 1000 block of Westover Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:45 p.m. was reported at 10:45 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Rocky Lane.
Copperas Cove
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:55 a.m. Thursday in the 3500 block of Rhodeway Drive.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 4:15 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 8:56 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Wrong fictitious altered or obscured isignia, parking time limit exceeded and expired license plates was reported at 9:31 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Palomino Drive.
Criminal mischief, assault by contact-family violence was reported at 9:42 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Shady Lane.
Theft was reported at 10:07 a.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Indecency with a child-sexual contact was reported at 10:42 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Welfare concern, assist another agency was reported at 11:09 a.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Joseph Drive.
Illegal dumping was reported at 12:12 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Theft was reported at 12:44 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of John Henry Drive.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 12:47 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Town Square.
Forgery financial instrument was reported at 4:33 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of North 23rd Street.
An arrest was made at 8:30 p.m. Thursday for assault with bodily injury-family violence in the 900 block of Saratoga Lane.
Harker Heights
Driving while license invalid with previous conviction/suspension was reported at 11:21 a.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of Wampum Drive.
Assist another agency was reported at 8:32 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West Ruby Road.
Narcotics investigation was reported at 8:32 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West Ruby Road.
Burglary of vehicles, theft of a firearm was reported at 4:30 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Chaucer Lane.
Lampasas
Shots fired was reported at 1 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of West Avenue A.
Prowler was reported at 2:52 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North Ridge Street.
Theft was reported at 10:06 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East 5th Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 11:47 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of South US Highway 281.
Reckless driver was reported at 1:14 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of South Key Avenue.
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 5:38 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
