Killeen
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 2:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Aggravated assault was reported at 5:08 a.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Botanical Drive.
A pedestrian walking on the roadway, not facing traffic was reported at 9:07 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Eighth Street and Avenue F.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of Second Street.
A city warrant was reported at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and West Central Texas Expressway.
A city warrant was reported at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South 42nd Street.
Fraud was reported at 11:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 2:31 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of South College Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Driving with an invalid license was reported at 3:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Hallmark Avenue.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Flintstone Circle.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 4:58 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Wales Drive and Willow Springs Road.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 5:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Theft and possession of a stolen firearm was reported at 7:53 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Abercrombie Drive and Terrace Drive.
A city warrant was reported at 11 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North Gray Street.
Copperas Cove
Duty on striking a highway fixture or landscape was reported at 7:51 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Big Divide Road.
Assault by contact was reported at 8:59 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Theft was reported at 10:18 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South 17th Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 11:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Ryan Drive.
A terroristic threat was reported at 11:23 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South 17th Street.
An accident was reported at 11:27 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Constitution Drive.
Assault on a public servant was reported at 12:21 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Courtney Lane.
Fraud was reported at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Gibson Street.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 1:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Failure to identify was reported at 1:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Big Divide Road.
Theft was reported at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South 17th Street.
Harassment was reported at 5:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of North Drive.
A runaway was reported at 5:31 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Merle Drive.
Aggravated assault with serious bodily injury was reported at 6:16 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of West Avenue E.
A welfare concern was reported at 6:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 7:19 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of North First Street and Highway 9.
Found property was reported at 7:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
Fraud was reported at 9:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East Avenue D.
A welfare concern was reported at 9:24 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North First Street.
An unattended death was reported at 9:57 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Bowen Avenue.
Harker Heights
Theft was reported at 5:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Indian Trail.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 6:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Aztec Trace.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 9:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Aztec Trace.
Assault was reported at 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Cardinal Lane.
Lampasas
Fraud was reported at 10:22 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
Fraud was reported at 1:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 2:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 2:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East 10th Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of East North Avenue.
